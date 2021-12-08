pNetwork Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.82 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $41.04 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00225218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 82,854,683 coins and its circulating supply is 41,339,072 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.