Po.et Market Cap Hits $319,181.90 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Po.et has a total market cap of $319,181.90 and $846.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . Po.et’s official website is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

