POA Price Tops $0.17 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
