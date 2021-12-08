Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $29.23 on Major Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $28.87 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.23 or 0.00058001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.08663050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00080042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,362.35 or 0.99924323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019635 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

