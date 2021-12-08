PolkaFoundry (PKF) One Day Volume Hits $2.16 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003899 BTC on exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $74.14 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00221419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,550,909 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

