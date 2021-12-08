Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading Down 32.7% This Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $28.56 million and $761,241.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00044758 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00220641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,581,713 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

