Polker (PKR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.67 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.31 or 0.08684174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,712.31 or 1.00516645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,151,435 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

