Polychain Monsters Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $10.49 or 0.00021079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $35.77 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.10 or 0.00227252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

