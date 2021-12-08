PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0155 on Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and $78,622.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00222622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

