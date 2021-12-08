Polytrade (TRADE) Market Capitalization Hits $9.41 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Polytrade has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $4.00 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00043717 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00225218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,522,870 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polytrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

