Poolz Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $35.81 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $12.07 or 0.00023932 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $35.81 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00059017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.90 or 0.08725305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.93 or 1.00393776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

