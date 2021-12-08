Populous (PPT) Market Cap Achieves $32.94 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001243 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $32.94 million and approximately $953,946.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Populous

PPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

