Populous (PPT) Market Cap Hits $32.58 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Populous has a market capitalization of $32.58 million and approximately $948,614.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00220362 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

