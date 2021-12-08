Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading 8.8% Higher

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) shares traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.00. 15,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,930,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

