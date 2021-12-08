Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Post reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Shares of POST opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.73. Post has a 52-week low of $91.79 and a 52-week high of $117.91.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Post by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

