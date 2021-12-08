PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Shares Down 0.4%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 1,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98.

PostNL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

