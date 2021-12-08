PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $590.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,636.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,417.51 or 0.08723977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.00324547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.99 or 0.00945943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00080532 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.07 or 0.00416840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00296376 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,113,034 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

