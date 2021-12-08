Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.82

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and traded as low as $18.15. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

