Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Earnings Results

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a PE ratio of 850.33 and a beta of 1.20. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,466.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Powell Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

