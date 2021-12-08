Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Earnings Results

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.
NASDAQ POWL opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a PE ratio of 850.33 and a beta of 1.20. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,466.67%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.
