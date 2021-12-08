Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.87 and last traded at $92.93. 1,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 345,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.95. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,190. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

