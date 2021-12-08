PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

