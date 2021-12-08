PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Major Shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F Sells 132,841,266 Shares

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. 2,296,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPD in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PPD in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PPD in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

