Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report sales of $226.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.32 million and the lowest is $218.40 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $783.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $793.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.18. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $445.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

