Precium (PCM) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Precium has a total market capitalization of $217,558.70 and $6.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Precium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Precium has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00322631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Precium

PCM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium . The official website for Precium is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

