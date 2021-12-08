Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Premier makes up 3.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Premier worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,451,000 after acquiring an additional 111,548 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Premier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Premier by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 646,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

