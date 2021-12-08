Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 176 ($2.33) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.17) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.32) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.32) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.30).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 152.33 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 138.80 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.26).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.