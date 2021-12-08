Primecoin Price Down 68.4% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $12,912.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 68.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,762,422 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.