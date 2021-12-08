Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.69

Shares of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.69 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 13.95 ($0.18). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 13.88 ($0.18), with a volume of 5,922 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a €0.34 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In other Princess Private Equity news, insider Merise Wheatley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,174 ($15.57) per share, for a total transaction of £29,350 ($38,920.57).

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

