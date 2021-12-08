Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 13,587 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

