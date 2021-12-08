Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 26,700 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGU. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 742.8% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 113,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 99,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 93,903 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 942,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter.

MGU opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

