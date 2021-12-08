Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,654 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 492.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $119.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

