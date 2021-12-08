Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 41,030 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

