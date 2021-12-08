Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,704 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $525,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

MUFG opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

