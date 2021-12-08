Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,642 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 3.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.