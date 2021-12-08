Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.28% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,932,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,659,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,242,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter.

IPO stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

