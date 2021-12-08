Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 105.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 19.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is 20.40. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 17.02 and a 52-week high of 21.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.