Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 36.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Copart by 3.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 8.2% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $150.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

