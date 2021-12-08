Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 122.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

