Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,011 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.58% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

