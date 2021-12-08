Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,808,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,093,000.

ILCG stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77.

