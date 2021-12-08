Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.77% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAXF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40.

