ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of ProAssurance worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRA. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 8.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.