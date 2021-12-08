Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $2,030,315.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $647,702.95.

Shares of PCOR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. 736,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $697,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

