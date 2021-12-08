PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of PROG worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 94.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 18.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 11.3% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of PRG opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRG. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.