Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,271,164 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 2.1% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 0.45% of Prologis worth $415,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

