Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.11, but opened at $34.88. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 660 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RXDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

