Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.56% of Prospector Capital worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

