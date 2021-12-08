Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Shares Up 1.7%

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 540,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

About Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG)

Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.