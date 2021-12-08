Proton One Day Volume Hits $4.34 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $149.87 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00219656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,304,780,524 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,624,468 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

