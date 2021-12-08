Public Index Network Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $2,380.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,369.13 or 0.08644286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00061819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00080742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,775.45 or 1.00458679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

